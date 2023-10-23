Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, Taylor Swift was once again seen at a Kansas City Chiefs game, but she is not making headlines due to her attendance, she is making headlines for her celebratory handshake with Brittany Mahomes. The two of them did the handshake twice during the game and the Chiefs have won four games with Taylor cheering them on. Also tonight, Bad Bunny hosted SNL over the weekend, and he was also the musical guest. Lady Gaga and her new friend Mick Jagger came out to introduce him and Mick was even in two sketches. Finally, Adele is extending her residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. It was supposed to end next month but she has decided to take a break for the holidays and return in January. You can check out these stories and more on our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.