Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Taylor Swift has been the world’s musical princess for quite some time, but this week, especially here in Illinois, she’s been leading the all of the headlines.

Possibly most controversially, Taylor’s love life. It’s looking like she and Matty Healy from The 1975 have broken up. The romantic fling was very short lived compared to the six-year relationship she had with Joe Alwyn.

In what the media is calling an effort to push the break-up news aside, Taylor also released the track list for the re-release of her album 'Speak Now Taylor's Version.' The vault tracks will include big collabs such as Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy. Kelly Clarkson will also have some big collabs on her new music.