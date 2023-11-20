Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, fans were originally expecting Taylor Swift to bring her parents to the Chiefs Eagles tonight to meet Travis Kelce’s parents but there has been an unfortunate change of plans. This past weekend she was performing in Brazil and the temperatures reached over 130 degrees. A fan tragically died on Friday, and she cancelled her show on Saturday and moved it to tonight. That is why she will not be in Philadelphia for the game. Also tonight, Khloe Kardashian took her daughter True to her first concert over the weekend. Kris, Khloe, Kim, and their little ones went to a Mariah Carey concert but True fell asleep. Finally, Tim Allen is ready to bring season two of the Santa Clauses, but he is also ready to revisit another big role of his, Tim the Tool Man Taylor. Tim says that he sees Richard Karn all the time and they have talked about doing a Home Improvement reboot. You can check out these stories and more on our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.