Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Taylor, Taylor, and Taylor oh my! We don't think we're in Kansas City anymore, but Taylor Swift had a big weekend in Kansas City Missouri and shared it with special guests. She brought out Taylor Lautner who starred in her new music video 'I Can See You' and his wife Taylor Lautner. Also tonight, Dancing with the Stars announced their first star and Ariana Madix will be taking on the dance floor this season. In other Taylor Swift news, a Taylor Swift fan attended her concert in Cincinnati Ohio but went into labor 20 minutes after the concert.