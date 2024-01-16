Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We’re back with another GDS Teacher Check In and tonight we’re chatting with Kathleen Henschen from Maude Johnson Elementary about what it’s like to be an ESL teacher and a new author. Her new book is called ‘Exploring the Forest City’, and she co-wrote it to show off the city of Rockford and the diverse variety of things to do for both kids and adults. She thinks her book is great for ESL students because when kids can see themselves represented in what they’re reading, they become more engaged. Kathleen says that the most rewarding part about being an ESL teacher is getting to teach students with cultures from all over the world. She also finds it very rewarding to watch her students’ growth in English from the beginning of the school year to the end. You can order a copy of Kathleen’s book on Amazon, and it will soon be available locally. If you know a teacher you think we should check in with, send us an email at gds@fox39.com.