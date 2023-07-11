Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

It is great for kids to get out and have fun outdoors during the summer but how do you keep them entertained on the days they’re indoors? Tech expert Stephanie Humphrey is sharing how to best utilize screentime this summer.

Stephanie wants parents to make the best of their kid’s screentime with entertaining and engaging apps. She shares that there is a new type of tech called FAST which stands for free, ad-supported TV that is becoming very popular for parents looking for family friendly streaming.

Speaking of streaming movies, Stephanie loves the Peacock app because it gives an amazing selection of movies for a great price. Another app she loves is the Xumo Play.

Stephanie is also telling us about the Xfinity app that gives parents the ability to manage their children’s Wifi usage. Stephanie encourages everyone to check out the Xfinity app to save money.