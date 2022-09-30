Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Cold weather can make our skin dry and uncomfortable, but we have Taylor ‘Tee’ Hibbler from Tee Time Esthetics and Wellness to help us check in with our skin before it’s too late. Taylor expresses the importance of learning what our individual skin needs are and finding ingredients that target those needs. She is also sharing her favorite skin care products like the Celluma light facial and chemical peels. Get your hands on great facial and skincare products in the store located at 110 N 1st Street in Rockford across from Noah’s Ark or give them a call at (920) 327-3411.