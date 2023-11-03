Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Being a teen can be hard, especially when it comes to finding a safe place to hang out which is why the Rockford Public Library made a space dedicated to teens. The Rockford Public Library is also forming a Teen Advisory Committee. This committee will be made up of teens who will meet monthly to discuss YA Zone and review the programs and materials. Morgan Yordy explains that the committee really is meant to be by teens, for teens because they want the teens of the community to be involved. November is National Novel Writing Month so the library is offering programs to help get creative writing juices flowing. For more information on the YA Zone or the writing programs available at the Rockford Public Library, please visit rockfordpubliclibrary.org.