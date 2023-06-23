Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

There aren’t always a ton of great options for teens to hang out, but the East Branch of the Rockford Public Library has designed a space specifically for teenagers. This is a newly renovated space, and it has everything a teen could want or need. It has fun activities such as video games, board games, and group activities. The space also has things to help teens out with school. It offers an academic library and smart technology. The teen space will offer extra-curricular events, regular activies, and video game tournaments. It is for kids ages 13-19 and it is open Monday- Saturday. The East Branch is located at 6685 E. State Street in Rockford Il. To learn more, head to rockfordpubliclibrary.org.