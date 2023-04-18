Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The weather will be a bit chilly this weekend which makes an indoor mini golf course the perfect activity! The Rockford Firefighters Local 413 will be having a Mini-Masters Golf Play Day event this Saturday from 11:30am-6:00pm in Downtown Rockford. The event will be raising money for the City of Rockford Firefighters Local 413 Charitable Fund. Ticket costs are $30 per person or $25 per person if registering a foursome. Awards and prizes will be given at 6:00pm at District Bar and Grill. You can purchase tickets from their Eventbrite link on their Facebook page at City of Rockford Firefighters Local 413. You don’t want to miss this!