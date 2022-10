Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Sara Dady is back with us tonight for another round of questions for Michelle from the U.S. Citizenship Test. Sara expresses how important it is to have knowledge on the country we live in. The test itself has 100 questions but 10 questions are chosen at random to quiz a potential citizen on. There’s multiple categories of questions from history to geography and one must get 6 out of 10 correct to pass. Do you have what it takes to pass?