Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The 2023 Gerber baby has been announced and she is so cute! Her name is Maddie Mendoza, and she is a 10-month-old from Colorado. Her parents say she loves to hike and swim. Also tonight, Lizzo shares her flight routine that includes face masks, movies, and wine. Finally, tonight, James Cameron’s California ranch is for sale. He’s selling it for $33 million and it includes an 8,000 square foot main house with a 2,000 square foot guest house. Make sure to check out these stories and more on our Instagram at GoodDayStateline.