Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

This upcoming Monday night is the Academy of Country Music Honors, and it is returning to Fox for the second year. We’re chatting with ACM Honors host Carly Pearce about what we can expect from the Honors this year. This is Carly’s third year hosting, and she is so excited to return and celebrate the honorees. The honorees this year are Clint Black, Kane Brown, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Tim McGraw, K.T Oslin, Chris Stapleton and more. The event is being dubbed ‘Country Music Industry’s Favorite Night.’ Carly will also be performing at the event and she’s also releasing new music with a tour on the horizon. To learn more about Carly, her music, and tour dates you can visit her website carlypearce.com. The ACM Honors will be held on Monday, September 18, at 8:00pm ET.