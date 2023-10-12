Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The search for the Stateline’s Best Donuts is over and the votes declared The Apple Hut as the winner! Owner of the Apple Hut, Lori Jenson was thrilled to be voted the Stateline’s Best so to celebrate she brought the apple cider donuts along with some of the amazing apples you can find at the Apple Hut. You can visit the Apple Hut at 1718 W Walters Rd, Beloit WI. We also celebrated with a Bloody Ghost cocktail for Spirit Day brought to you by Rush Creek Distilling. You can visit Rush Creek Distilling at 1501 W Diggins St, Harvard, Il or you can check out their website rushcreekdistilling.com. If you would like to make the Bloody Ghost recipe at home, check out the recipe below.

Bloody Ghost

4 oz Vodka

2 oz Cream of Coconut

.5 oz Lime Juice

1 oz Grenadine

1. Pour vodka, cream of coconut, and lime juice in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well until combined

2. Strain into a glass filled with ice

3. Slowly pour grenadine over the back of a spoon held over the top of the drink

4. Enjoy!

Sponsored By Rush Creek Distilling