The Arc’s Chocoholic Frolic this year is pretty sweet

Amy was part of our first episodes when we started, so it feels right to have her on for our 100th. Her and Michelle sample some sweets from Magpies, and Amy tells us what to expect for this year’s Chocoholic Frolic. The Arc of Winnebago, Boone and Ogle counties will hold their annual Chocoholic Frolic on February 25th, at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Illinois Bank & Trust Pavilion at Aldeen Golf Club. This event has been switched to drive-thru to keep it COVID friendly. Place your order and pick up during the Chocoholic Frolic! You can order at chocfroc.com.