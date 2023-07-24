Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

This past weekend everyone headed to the movies to see either Barbie or Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer made a $80 million box office debut, but Barbie made history. Barbie made a record setting $155 million opening weekend. This is the biggest debut for a film directed by a woman. Speaking of Barbie, the woman who plays Barbie Margot Robbie recently shared how she faked her death when she was a child. She said that when she was a little girl, she got a new babysitter she didn’t like so she used a knife and ketchup to fake her own death and to try and get her old babysitter back. Finally, tonight. Jamie Lynn Spears shared how she auditioned for the Twilight series. After Zoey 101 she wanted to start acting in movies, so she read the script for Twilight and said, ‘Who is going to watch these vampires?’ You can check out these stories and more on our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.