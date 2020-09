We’ve gone through a lot of cell phones over the past 20 years. And while it seems 2020 isn’t a real year in time, we have come a long way in technology in the past year. Logan from Cellular Sales in Belvidere sits down and helps review the best and the worst cell phones of the past couple decades.

Cellular Sales is always hiring. If you’re looking for a new career, you can inquire at the Belvidere location or online at cellularsales.com.