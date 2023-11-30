Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

If you’ve driven past The Canna Café Located Inside the Hemp Center and thought you knew what it was, think again. The Canna Café opened in April of this year, and they are the 1st in the state of Illinois to have dispensary, bar, wine, and food. Owner Lola Renner shares that they have the retail side where they sell their hemp-based products and they have the bar and restaurant side where they serve cocktails, mocktails, and food. The mocktails can be infused upon request but none of the cocktails or food is infused. Lola makes sure to show off the Mediterranean charcuterie board along with a delicious mocktail. They also have fair-style lemonade shake ups which Lola says are a big seller at The Canna Café. It’s a great place to come and eat, drink, shop, or just hang out. You can visit The Canna Café at 6830 Spring Creek Rd, Rockford Il or you can check them out online at thecannacafe815.com.

Sponsored By The Canna Café Located Inside the Hemp Center