Grab your best friend, pack up the car, and head to Glen Ellyn, Illinois! Diana Martinez, the Executive Director of the McAninch Arts Center, and Justin Witte, the Exhibition Curator, are walking us through it. The College of DuPage opened its WARHOL Exhibition, an exhibition curated to honor Andy Warhol and his impact on the arts. The exhibit features more than 200 original photographs and original pieces. Visitors get a chance to experience his life through an exclusive experience that was created just for this exhibit. You can purchase tickets at www.warhol2023.org.