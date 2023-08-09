Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kindergarten is a big step for both kids and parents, but the Discovery Center Museum wants to help families make that step a little easier by hosting the Countdown to Kindergarten event. The event will be held on August 11th from 4:30-7:00pm at the Discovery Center Museum. This is a free event for families with kids entering preschool and kindergarten. The first 400 families to attend will receive a free book. There will be school activities to help children prepare along with a school bus to help kids practice getting on and off. You can visit the Discovery Center Museum at 711 N Main St, Rockford Illinois or you can check out their website at discoverycentermuseum.org. Michelle and Ann Marie Walker are also playing a back-to-school themed word search for Game Day.