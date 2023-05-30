Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Perhaps you’ve already planned your summer trips for this year but you’re already thinking about what to do next year or you’re thinking of last-minute plans! If you’re looking to take your family to the happiest place on earth, then let The Enchanted Traveler help you plan your Disney trip. Sandra Chu is an avid Disney fan, and she has become well versed in planning trips to Disney. She wants to help other families have the best Disney trips possible with little stress. She’s sharing all the great things happening at Disney. Disney World opens their 2024 packages tomorrow and their park reservations are no longer required! The Disney dining plan is also making it’s return. The Disney Cruise Line is celebrating their 25th anniversary and they have new themed food and merch. The cruise line also has Marvel Day at Sea which is perfect for superhero fans. Lastly, Disneyland is having their 100-year celebration and they have new fireworks and parade. The castle has also gotten a makeover. For more information, head to theenchantedtraveler.com.