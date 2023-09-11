Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Fall is here, kids are back in school, and traveling is starting to dwindle. That doesn’t mean we can’t start planning next years vacation. Sandra Chu from the Enchanted Traveler is here to let us know what is new in the travel world. For Disney, they will no longer require park reservations and they are bringing back meal plans in 2024. Sandra says that the meal plans are very convenient to pay beforehand and not have to worry about it during the vacation. She also said that typically people save about 25% when using a meal plan compared to if they paid a la carte. At Universal, they just opened Super Nintendo in Hollywood and they are expanding Minion Land in Orlando. Something that is growing in the travel world are more accommodations for people with autism. Sandra shares that more and more resorts are obtaining autism travel certifications. These certifications train employees in customized types of service that make it easier for people with autism to travel. To learn more about Sandra Chu and the Enchanted Traveler, you can check out her website theenchantedtraveler.com.

