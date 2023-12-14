Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Sara Dady is back with us tonight to talk about trends in the United States population and what the US workforce could look like in the next 10 years. She also shares how US cities are addressing the decreasing population. Sara tells us that the United States is experiencing a slow population growth due to birth rates decreasing and people ageing. She believes that immigrants can help the United States economy stay the strongest in the world. Sara shares a statistic that more than ¾ of new workers by 2030 will be Hispanic and cities in the Rust Belt would greatly benefit from an immigrant workforce. For more information from Sara Dady or Dady Law Group, you can check out their website dadylawgroup.com.

