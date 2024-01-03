Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, the couple from 'The Golden Bachelor' is getting married live on ABC tomorrow night and they are going to have a very special officiant. Fellow contestant Susan Noles will be the one marrying Gary and Theresa. She is doing it because they all became great friends on the show, and she has been officiating weddings for many years. Also tonight, CNN is releasing a miniseries this month called 'The Many Lives of Martha Stewart.' There will be four, hour-long episodes spanning Martha's beginnings as a model to her epic comeback. Finally, Snoop Dogg will be reporting for NBC during the 2024 Paris Olympics this summer.

