Rockford, Ill (WTVO ) —

The Harlem Globetrotters are making their way back to the city of Rockford on Saturday, December 30th during their Harlem Globetrotters Play It Forward tour. Cherelle Torch George and Chandler “Bulldog” Mack are popping in to tell us all about it. Torch even tells us how it feels to have set the Guinness World Record for the most basketballs under the leg tumbles in one minute. You can purchase tickets to the Rockford show at https://thebmocenter.com/events/harlem-globetrotters-2024.