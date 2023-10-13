Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

It’s Friday the 13th so if you’re looking for something spooky to do this weekend you’ve got to head to Vince Carney Community Theatre in Rochelle to check out their opening weekend for The Haunting of Hill House. Our GDS producer Sydney Jason is involved in this production, playing Elenor Vance. She has loved working on this show and says that it will be great for everyone to see. A fun fact that she shared about the Vince Carney Community Theater is that it is in a former middle school. The theater also known as the Lincoln Arts Center can be booked out for events and parties as well. Vince Carney Community Theatre is located at 108 S Main St, Rochelle, Il. For more information about the Vince Carney Community Theatre or to purchase tickets to The Haunting of Hill House, please visit their website vcctrochelle.org. You can also check out the Air Fry Day recipe below.

Air Fryer Pumpkin Seeds

Ingredients

1 ¾ cups pumpkin seeds

2 teaspoons avocado oil

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon salt

Directions

Place pumpkin seeds in a colander and rinse well.

Cover a plate with two paper towels. Spread pumpkin seeds over top and cover with two more paper towels. Gently press to remove most of the water. Let sit until thoroughly dried, at least 15 minutes.

Preheat an air fryer to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

Transfer dried seeds to a medium bowl. Add avocado oil, paprika, and salt and mix until seeds are well coated. Transfer to the air fryer basket.

Cook in the preheated air fryer for 35 minutes, shaking the basket frequently.