Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The pain of losing a child is unimaginable but at the Haven Network they are dedicated to help grieving families through their difficult time. They offer programs to help parents build memories with their babies such as taking pictures and getting handprints and footprints taken. The purpose of this is for parents to remember their babies for how they were. Co-executive directors Stephanie Grimm and Kathy Pittman are also telling us about Wave of Light. Wave of Light is happening on October 15th at 7:00pm and people are meant to light candles to honor pregnancy and infant loss. To learn more about The Haven Network, please check out their website at thehavennetwork.org.

Sponsored By The Haven Network