Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We told you how the mic that Cardi B threw at a fan was going up for auction but now it has sold. It sold for $100,000 on Ebay and the money is going to the Wounded Warrior Project and the Friendship Circle Las Vegas. Also tonight, Harry Styles has been seen out and about with a new girl. Her name is Taylor Russell and they have been spotted together since early July. Finally, the Golden Bachelor Gary Turner says that things are going to be different in his season. He says that the Fantasy Suite activities are going to be different at his age than compared to someone in their 20's or 30's.