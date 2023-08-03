Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Cardi B made it into the headlines after she threw a microphone into the crowd at one of her concerts. Now, that microphone is being put up for auction. The proceeds from the microphone will be split between the Friendship Circle Las Vegas charity and the Wounded Warrior Project. Also tonight, Gal Gadot is working on trying to get another Wonder Woman film. She recently said that she’s been reaching out to DC studios to try and make it happen because Wonder Woman is very near and dear to her heart. Finally, Lindsey Lohan’s son thanks his movie grandma for all the gifts she sent over. Jamie congratulated Lindsey by saying ‘my movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother.’ You can check out these stories and more on our Instagram story at @GoodDayStateline.