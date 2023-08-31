Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, the ladies who will be trying to win over the heart of the Golden Bachelor have been announced. The women are all age 60 and over and Michelle's favorites are Peggy, Kathy, and Pamela. Golden Bachelor will be on ABC this fall on Thursday nights. Also tonight, the biggest names in late night talk shows are teaming up for a podcast. The podcast is to raise money for their work staffs who can't work due to the strike. It will run for at least 12 weeks, and it is called Strike Force Five. Finally, Taylor Swift fans who didn't get the chance to snag some tickets to the Eras tour will have their chance to see it on the big screen. This morning she announced that 'Taylor Swift the Eras Tour' concert film will be in theatres starting on October 13.