Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Summertime is a great time to spruce up your front yards with beautiful landscaping from The Landscape Connection. This weekend, The Landscape Connection wants to show their appreciation to their customers, so they are having a big open house celebration all weekend long! The event runs from this Friday, June 9 to Saturday, June 10. Whether you’re a landscaping expert or if you’re just a beginner, this event is a great way to get a jump start on your projects. The Landscape Connection will be offering steals, deals, and free ice cream! Check this event out at 4472 S. Mulford Rd, Rockford, IL. You can also check out their website at thelandscapeconnection.net.