Rockford, Ill (WTVO) —

Phyllis Gallisath (she/her), Executive Director and Co-Founder of The LIAM Foundation is celebrating Pride Month! We’re learning why it’s so important to be a trans ally, and how the foundation helps with the legal process of changing one’s name. It’s Air-Fry Day too; we’re making Rainbow Sugar Cookies! You can learn more about the foundation at https://theliamfoundation.org/.

Air Fry Sugar Cookie Recipe

1 package of Betty Crocker Sugar Cookie Mix

1 large egg

1 stick of butter at room temperature

Instructions