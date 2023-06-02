Rockford, Ill (WTVO) —
Phyllis Gallisath (she/her), Executive Director and Co-Founder of The LIAM Foundation is celebrating Pride Month! We’re learning why it’s so important to be a trans ally, and how the foundation helps with the legal process of changing one’s name. It’s Air-Fry Day too; we’re making Rainbow Sugar Cookies! You can learn more about the foundation at https://theliamfoundation.org/.
Air Fry Sugar Cookie Recipe
1 package of Betty Crocker Sugar Cookie Mix
1 large egg
1 stick of butter at room temperature
Instructions
- Prepare your cookies, as directed on the package. Then line your air fryer basket with parchment paper, and then add about 2 tablespoons of cookie batter on top of the parchment paper.
- Set the temperature to 320 degrees F for 4 to 5 minutes, and remove when the edges start to become golden brown. Remember the cookies will harden as they cool down.