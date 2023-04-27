Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We’re quickly approaching the season finale of the Masked Singer and they are continuing to unmask some shocking celebrities. Last night, the Mantis was revealed to be iconic actor Lou Diamond Phillips. Lou tells us that the experience was so much fun and out of his comfort zone because he is not a singer. He doesn’t have any guesses on to who Medusa is but he says that he can tell that she is a real singer. Tune in to find out who will win the Masked Singer on Wednesday nights on FOX39.