The ‘Name a Woman’ challenge has been going viral on Tik Tok among couples. The idea is for a woman to go up to her significant other and ask them to name a woman. The hope is for the person to name the woman recording but what happened was, people started naming the first famous woman they could think of. Michelle and Taminique both agree that it is understandable to not name the woman recording. They also point out that when you’re put on the spot it can be hard to answer any question. If you know of any trending topics you would like for us to talk about, send us an email at gds@fox39.com.