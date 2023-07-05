Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

There are a lot of 4th of July traditions in the United States and one of them is Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. Yesterday it almost didn’t happen after it was delayed almost two hours due to rain. After the storm it continued, and Joey Chestnut kept his victory streak alive. Also tonight, Olivia Rodrigo recently released her new song ‘Vampire’, and some people are trying to figure out who it might be written about. The consensus seems to be that it’s written about her ex-boyfriend Zack Bia. Finally, South Park writers Matt Stone and Trey Parker have banned tipping at Casa Bonita and have decided to pay the employees $30 an hour. Make sure to check out these stories and more on our Instagram at GoodDayStateline.