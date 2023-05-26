Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

When the new Rockford Public Library is finished, everyone knows that you’ll be able to get books there, but they want visitors to experience more than that. Director of marketing Bridget Finn says that they are building the library to have open and inviting spaces so that people at the library can enjoy the views of Downtown Rockford and the people of Rockford can enjoy the views of the library. Anthony Scandroli from Scandroli Construction is proud to show off the California style sliding glass doors that will invite the outside in and the inside out. The Rockford Public Library will also have beautiful open terraces so that visitors can enjoy the open air with views of the river. As always, you can keep up with the Rockford Public Library by heading to rockfordpubliclibrary.org.