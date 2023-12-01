Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

You can’t have the holiday season without the famous Nutcracker ballet and Rockford Symphony Orchestra is teaming up with Rockford Dance Company for one amazing performance. Choreographer, director, and lead dancer Lucas Segovia is telling us everything we need to know about the performance. He says that this is his 3rd year with the organization, so it is not new for him, but it is still a lot of work and team effort. Lucas has been a member of various ballet companies including The Washington Ballet and Joffrey Balley in Chicago. To get more information on The Nutcracker or to get tickets, you can head to their website at rockfordsymphony.com. Lucas says that he travels a lot for work so he is very excited about being able to use an Air Fryer. This week we’re making mini chili roasted potatoes. For the chili seasoning we’re using the 5-Alarm Chili seasoning from Pinch Dab Dash. Check out our recipe below.

Mini Roasted Potatoes

Ingredients

½ pound mini potatoes

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons Pinch Dab Dash 5-Alarm Chili

salt and ground black pepper to taste

Directions

Gather all ingredients.

Preheat the air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

Wash and dry potatoes. Trim edges to make a flat surface on both ends.

Combine extra-virgin olive oil and seasoning in a large bowl. Add potatoes and toss until potatoes are well coated.

Place in a single layer into the air fryer basket. Cook in batches if necessary.

Air fry until potatoes are golden brown, 5 to 7 minutes. Flip potatoes and air fry for an additional 2 to 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.