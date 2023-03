Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Our final stop for the Stateline’s Best Fish Fry is The Olympic Tavern in Rockford. They have a St Patrick’s Day menu all weekend long including the famous corn beef. For fish they are serving up fried cod and pan fried blue grill. If you think that The Olympic Tavern has the best fish in the Stateline then you can vote once an hour, every hour until 12pm on March 21st here.