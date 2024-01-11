Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—-

Our final stop on our search to find the Stateline’s Best Comfort Food is at The Olympic Tavern. It’s hard to find a more comforting food than soup and at The Olympic Tavern, you can get a whole flight of soups. Owner Zak Rotello says that they have customers ordering soup year-round, but it is especially popular during the colder months. Mondays through Thursdays they offer a soup flight. The have their 3 core soups which are their loaded baked potato, baked French onion, and the bison chili soup. Their fourth soup is typically a rotating soup like their soup of the day. You can visit The Olympic Tavern at 2327 N Main St, Rockford Illinois or you can check out their website at theolympictavern.com. If you think that The Olympic Tavern has the Stateline’s Best Comfort Food you can vote once an hour, every hour on each device until Tuesday, January 16 at 12:00pm here.