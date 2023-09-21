Rockford, Ill (WTVO) —

The first official day of Fall is just days away, and we’re providing you with the perfect cocktail to celebrate the new season, Caramel Apple Martinis. We used Rush Creek Distilling Vodka, but if you’d like a sweeter cocktail, try using Rush Creek Distilling’s Vanilla Vodka. You can visit the distillery in Harvard, Illinois.

Caramel Apple Martini

Caramel Syrup or Caramel Dip

Cinnamon Sugar

2 oz Vodka

3 oz Apple Cider

Apple Slices (optional)

Dip the top of the cocktail glass into the caramel dip and rim the glass with the cinnamon sugar. Pour vodka and apple cider into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously Strain into glasses. Enjoy Optional: Garnish with an apple slice

