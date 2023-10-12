Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The Masked Singer unmasked another celebrity and last night it was the Pickle! The Pickle was revealed to be actor Michael Rapaport. He says that he had a fantastic time on the show. When asked how he joined the show he shared that the show reached out to him first and he was happy to join. He was a little disappointed to be voted off, but he loved getting to sing and says that it will not be the last of him singing. Michael loved the pickle costume but said that it was a little hard to see out of. You can check out the Masked Singer every Wednesday night on FOX39.