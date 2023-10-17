Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The moment you step into The Rafters Restaurant Catering and Events in Lena you become completely engulfed in the spirit of fall. They have beautiful decorations that give you that warm and cozy feeling. Jaime Heddinger shares that Rafters is constantly changing with the seasons and that includes their food and drink menus. To start off, she shows Michelle how to make their Pumpkin Spice Martini. Jamie says that the drink pairs well with anything, but it also makes for a great after dinner drink. Then, Jamie walks Michelle through the ‘Don’t Risk It Platter.’ While the Don’t Risk It platter is one of the year-round items, it fits perfectly with fall comfort food. The Rafters Restaurant Catering and Events offers daily specials on Facebook as well as full sized catering with pick up or drop off. They are located at 9426 Wagner Rd Lena, Il and you can check out their website at raftersonline.com. Jamie says that the best way to reach them is to simply give them a call at (815) 369-5330.

Sponsored By The Rafters Restaurant Catering and Events