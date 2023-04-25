Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

It’s an exciting time to be a hockey fan in Rockford because the IceHogs are in the playoffs! Mike Folta is back with us to share all of the exciting things planned for this weekend. He says that there will be a lot of future Blackhawks players in action and the IceHogs will have the advantage because the first two games are at home with their loyal fans. Jim Cornelison will also be singing the national anthem on Sunday night. You can enter to win for tickets to the IceHogs this weekend here.