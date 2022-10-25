Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

We’re back at the Rockford Public Library and there’s so much going on for us to talk about. Last time we chatted with Bridget Finn and Anthony Scandroli the foundation was just being laid and now we’re talking with them about the steel beams of the library! Speaking of the steel beams, the Rockford Public Library is inviting everyone to sign a piece of the building’s structural steel. You can go to the construction site tomorrow from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm to sign and the piece will be placed at the Topping Out Ceremony on Thursday at noon. They are encouraging everyone to use the hashtag #Signthebeam and send it to the Rockford Public Library on Facebook and Instagram.

Facebook: rockfordpubliclibrary

Instagram: @rplibrary