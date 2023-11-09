Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight with some very exciting news for actors. The SAG-AFTRA strike is finally over. The strike ended this morning and will now go to the SAG-AFTRA national board for approval. If the deal is ratified, actors will be able to return to their projects. Also tonight, next year’s Met Gala’s theme has been announced. The 2024 Met Gala Theme is being called ‘Sleeping Beauty: Reawaking Fashion.’ Finally, tonight, Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce is listed as one of People Magazine’s ‘Sexiest Men Alive.’ On a recent radio interview, Jason said ‘I’m not even the sexiest man in my family, let alone the sexiest man alive.’ You can check out these stories and more by heading to our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.