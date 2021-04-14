The Bergstrom Stateline Quiz Bowl Badge Battle Warm-Up Questions

We’re behind the scenes at The Bergstrom Stateline Quiz Bowl Badge Battle between the Rockford Fire and Rockford Police Departments. We talked with a couple players from both teams and gave them a little warm up for the big game. You can catch the game on Saturday, April 17th at 6:30pm on WTVO and Sunday, April 17th at 9:30pm on FOX39. This battle is to help raise funds for the Greg Lindmark Foundation that supports first responders in the area. You can find out how to show your support throughout the show!