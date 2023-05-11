Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We can’t believe that another Stateline’s Best has come and gone but we are ready to declare a winner. The winner of the Stateline’s Best Tacos is The Taco Shop 815! Christian Becerra owner of The Taco Shop 815 is so proud to have won another Stateline’s Best after winning Stateline’s Best Food Truck. We want to thank everyone for voting and stay tuned for our next Stateline’s Best category! Spirit Day is brought to you by Rush Creek Distilling in Harvard IL where fine spirits are served and sold.