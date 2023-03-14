Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The Way Back Inn is an organization with a mission to rebuild lives damaged by addiction in a personal healing environment. They are currently helping with a campaign called ‘Are You Really Winning?’ The Way Back Inn states that gambling addiction is a huge issue in Illinois with about 400,000 people in Illinois struggling with gambling dependence. The ‘Are You Really Winning?’ campaign is dedicated to alleviating gambling addiction. To learn more, please head to areyoureallywinning.com or waybackinn.org.