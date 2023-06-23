Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, The Weeknd was talking about his show ‘The Idol’ and said that he expected the negative reaction. HBO has denied reports of a second season. Also tonight, The Motion Picture Academy announced new rules for movies that want to win best picture. The new rule is that a movie needs a theatrical run of at least seven days 10 of the top 50 markets in the U.S. and it needs to be done before January 24 of the Oscars year. Finally, Taylor Swift has announced her international dates for her ‘Eras Tour.’ It includes dates in Germany, Australia, The U.K., Japan, France, and more. Check out these stories on our Instagram at GoodDayStateline.