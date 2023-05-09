Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, Abel Tesfaye who is known professionally as ‘The Weeknd’ has announced that he is ready to be done with that persona. He told W Magazine that he’s going through a cathartic path and is ready to close the Weeknd chapter. Also tonight, Pete Davidson was in the latest Guardians of the Galaxy and Eva Longoria is directing a documentary about the invention of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Check out these stories and more on our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.